NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Marc Jacobs’ Mohawks Are Now A Thing. Every Look from the Fall RTW Collection

“Choice…Amidst an ever-changing landscape of resources, unexpected obstacles and a world feverishly digitizing new standards of reality, my sentiment is unwavering-creativity is essential to living….We share our choices in contrast to the ongoing brutality and ugliness of a world beyond our insulated but not impermeable walls…We have art in order not to die of the truth” -Friedrich Nietzsche

To harness the flow of the fashion world and illustrate his most recent direction, Marc Jacobs was inspired by philosopher Nietzsche in displaying his Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear Collection. Tie waists, trendy platform shoes and oversized silhouettes all were seen on his runway this season, but most importantly Bella Hadid debuted her Marc Jacobs Mohawk-futuristic and alien yet still somehow fit the #vibe Jacobs was going for?! Marc Jacobs has always pushed the envelope, and that happens to be one of the biggest reasons for his longstanding success as a household name-but did this collection go too far? Or is this uncertain, dystopic yet very fashionable future runway something to embrace instead of fear? We’ll let you decide.

Check out all the looks from the collection below! Xoxo

Photos courtesy of Marc Jacobs
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

No Newer Articles

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.