Marc Jacobs’ Mohawks Are Now A Thing. Every Look from the Fall RTW Collection

“Choice…Amidst an ever-changing landscape of resources, unexpected obstacles and a world feverishly digitizing new standards of reality, my sentiment is unwavering-creativity is essential to living….We share our choices in contrast to the ongoing brutality and ugliness of a world beyond our insulated but not impermeable walls…We have art in order not to die of the truth” -Friedrich Nietzsche

To harness the flow of the fashion world and illustrate his most recent direction, Marc Jacobs was inspired by philosopher Nietzsche in displaying his Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear Collection. Tie waists, trendy platform shoes and oversized silhouettes all were seen on his runway this season, but most importantly Bella Hadid debuted her Marc Jacobs Mohawk-futuristic and alien yet still somehow fit the #vibe Jacobs was going for?! Marc Jacobs has always pushed the envelope, and that happens to be one of the biggest reasons for his longstanding success as a household name-but did this collection go too far? Or is this uncertain, dystopic yet very fashionable future runway something to embrace instead of fear? We’ll let you decide.

Check out all the looks from the collection below! Xoxo

