See Every Look from Alexandre Vauthier’s Spring 2022 Haute Couture Collection

Alexandre Vauthier’s recent collection for the Spring 2022 Haute Couture season is nothing short of spectacular. While a few brands are using the Roaring Twenties as a major inspiration point for this seasons styles, Vauthier proves that his draped silhouettes, tailored suits and beaded gowns take the couture cake. Vauthier who began his namesake fashion house in 2008 after working with both Thierry Mugler and Jean Paul Gaultier in the past, Vauthier has always shined as a burgeoning fashion force on the runway. His collection for the spring 2022 Haute Couture season was no exception, check out all the looks below!

River Callaway Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.