Wondering What to Do This Weekend? Remedy Place is Having an Acu-Sound Event!

On Sunday, February 6th, the social wellness club Remedy Place is kicking off a series of self-care socializing events (the practice of deepening our wellness practices and human connection simultaneously) with Acu-Sound, an hour-long, immersive experience combining two of the most ancient forms of healing, sound and Eastern medicine. Practitioner Colette Carson will will kick off the evening by leading a sound bath using the healing vibrations of sound waves to perpetuate a deeply relaxed state of calm and restoration. During the mediation, TCM Doctor, Natazia zu Stolberg will be administering acupuncture treatments, one of the powerful modalities for relieving pain, restoring Qi, and balancing the body. After the meditative experience guests will be encouraged to end the night by mingling at the club’s bar and lounge where they will be serving traditional Chinese medicinal herbal tea curated by Dr. Stolberg. Talk about a great way to get 2022 off on the right foot!

From tech-remedies to world-class practitioners and specialist visits, each Remedy Place club offers an array of self care experiences to counteract life’s stressors. With a location in West Hollywood and offering virtual consultations, Remedy Place features programs like hyperbaric oxygen chambers, gut health resets, chiropractic appointments, vitamin drips, group classes and so much more, Remedy Place is the one-stop shop to get your TLC time in all at once!

The Acu-Sound experience will take place at Remedy Place’s West Hollywood location (8305 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069) on Sunday, February 6th from 4:00 – 6:00 PM PST

The Remedy Place Acu-Sound experience is $90 per person for guests and $75 per person for existing members. Spots can be reserved by calling the club (323-645-7444).

