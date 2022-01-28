Valentino Welcomes All Ages, Sizes and Genders for ‘Anatomy of Couture’ Collection

For Valentino’s Spring 2022 Haute Couture show titled the ‘Anatomy of Couture,’ Pierpaolo Piccioli questioned the ideology of who can (and does) ultimately wear couture: everyone. Bodies of all sizes, shapes, ages, genders and colors are privy to this elite society, and his runway show that so many have applauded him has welcomed all, making the exclusive, inclusive. “Driven by the urgency of rethinking the rituals and processes of Couture in order to create a canon that reflects the richness and diversity of the contemporary world and promoting an idea of beauty that is not absolute, Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli imagined this Valentino Anatomy of Couture collection not on one single and idealized house model, but on a variety of women with different body frames and ages. Soft and welcoming in the democratic spirit, and at the same time radical in the approach that rewrites known processes, Pierpaolo Piccioli builds the collection as a composite harmony of physical types and the clothes that dress them, studied through a long process, both scientific and poetic. The message does not change in its purpose, which is to convey beauty, but in the welcoming expression” a rep for the fashion house remarked. To see all the looks from the collection, check it out below!

River Callaway Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.