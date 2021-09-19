See Every Look from Helen Anthony’s London Fashion Week Show

“The collection is modern 70s inspired and the pieces are designed using a mixture of colours and lengths. For example, a wide-shoulder blazer features a double lapel in different colours to represent the mixture of cultures in London. In terms of length, the pieces are either extremely long, or very short and trousers are either very tight or have extreme flairs. Every piece is clean cut, razor sharp, well-structured, and well-tailored. This collection is extreme but wearable by anyone and everyone as it is gender neutral and inclusive.”

Check out every look from the latest collection below!