Check Out the tentree Essential Outwear Collection!



LAFM’s favorite sustainable, environmentally conscious clothing company tentree-the company that plants ten trees for every item purchased just launched their latest collection to help you jump into fall: The Essential Outwear Collection! Merging trend-forward design, innovative technologies and a commitment to sourcing only the most sustainable fibers and materials available, each jacket not only plants 10 trees, but is made from 99% recycled materials making it the MOST sustainable outerwear available on the planet. Featuring the first ever fully biodegradable Unisex Treeline Canvas Jacket made from all compostable materials and has sizes from XXS to XXL, the essential outwear collection also includes the Men’s Nimbus Rain Jacket and the Women’s Nimbus Short Rain Jacket and range from $138-$178.

With a brand mission to make the smallest environmental impact possible, tentree is committed to sourcing only the most sustainable fibers and materials available. Ranging from REPREVE recycled polyesters and repurposed water bottles, to groundbreaking, biodegradable Kapok fibers, all styles in this collection were crafted using materials that are paving the way for more sustainable apparel production and manufacturing. “Planting trees is one of the best ways to create a more sustainable future. If every piece of clothing we owned planted 10 trees, we would be able to reforest the planet in no time.” says tentree CEO and Co-Founder Derrick Emsley, “We pride ourselves in being tree planters first and foremost, but over the years we have learned that our journey does not start and end here. By constantly evolving to make apparel with the smallest environmental footprint, while also creating more circular supply chains, we are making big changes more accessible through actions as small as getting dressed. This year alone, we have expanded into new categories that make sustainable choices easier than ever with innovative activewear and underwear launches. We are thrilled to be debuting the world’s most sustainable outerwear to further demonstrate that giving back to nature can truly be as easy as going back out into it.”

