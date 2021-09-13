House of Aama Stuns with ‘Salt Water’ NYFW Debut Collection

Created by mother-daughter design duo Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka, House of Aama presented their first NYFW collection called ‘Salt Water,’ drawing on the seafaring legacy and Black resort communities that flourished in the US in the early 1900s. Highlighting Camp Aama, a fictionalized Black resort community, Black sailors and the water spirits of Yemaya, Olokun and Agwe that have served as spiritual anchors of African traditions in the diaspora, House of Aama’s NYFW debut took the name “Salt Water” as an ode to the Africans who crossed the Atlantic Ocean and survived the middle passage to the Americas. Complete with stunning silhouettes and a rich cultural history, House of Aama included pieces for men and women, and designs that are sure to wow, whenever worn. Check out the entire House of Aama ‘Salt Water’ Collection below!

To shop the entire House of Aama styles, head here, you know you want to!