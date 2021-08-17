Check Out All the Styles from the National Geographic x tentree Sustainable Capsule Collection!

National Geographic and tentree have collaborated to launch the Plant, Protect, Repeat project, a limited edition, sustainable capsule collection inspired by their forever-muse: the tree! Featuring 16 styles for men, women and children (and even some unisex fits!) the National Geographic x tentree Collection includes the iconic National Geographic gold frame, illustrated iterations of Redwoods, Baobabs (aka the tree of life), and Dragon’s Blood trees, and styles you can wear wherever your adventure takes you!

The CEO and Co-Founder of tentree, Derrick Emsley told me about the exciting collaboration collection with National Geographic, saying how it all came about after meeting a veteran National Geographic photographer on a flight 5 years ago. As tentree’s mission to plant 10 trees with every purchase sold, and National Geographic’s commitment to shining a light on environmental, humanitarian and scientific endeavors, it was a natural fit to work together. tentree is more of an environmental organization with really cool clothes than a clothing company that gives back to the environment. The founders are tried and true environmentalists who were experts at tree planting and decided to set their sights on changing an industry notorious for being bad to the environment. After 9 years in business and 61,614,184 trees planted so far, tentree has no plans for slowing down. Even during COVID, where the researchers weren’t always able to travel into areas where they’re currently planting trees, tentree continued to work with community leaders in safe, effective ways to keep their tree planting goals on target. The company continues to thrive as they’re working with scientists to begin planting kelp for kelp reforestation projects in the ocean in the coming years, so whether you choose tentree to plant ten trees on land or in the sea, you’re choosing to give back to the environment in a big, lasting way.

The Plant, Protect, Repeat collaboration demonstrates the importance of nature conservation through National Geographic imagery and every purchase will help support tentree’s goal to plant 1 billion trees by 2030, and the National Geographic Society in its work to protect and illuminate our world through exploration, research, and education. With a commitment to leaving the smallest impact on the environment at the core of the tentree brand ethos, all styles in this capsule are made with the most sustainable fibers and materials available, and are produced in a Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) facility. We’ve picked our favorite styles from the collection below, check it out now to get shopping and get planting! Even if your adventure is at home for a little longer, when you buy with tentree you’re committing to sustainable fashion practices, ethical manufacturing and helping the environment, ten trees at a time!

