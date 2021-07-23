NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Making The Cut Season 2 is Having An Amazing Launch Event at Westfield Century City!

Do you have what it takes to make The Cut?! It’s your chance to find out, this weekend only Amazon Prime Video is teaming up with Fabric.com, Singer, and Covergirl to bring you one ultimate fashion-forward pop-up experience at Westfield Century City Mall! With a 360 photo booth and a chance to choose your own fabrics to create a custom bandana, this event is one you won’t want to miss!

“Filmed in Los Angeles, season two celebrates the city known for some of the most fashionable people and events in the world. From star-studded red carpets to cutting-edge street style, Los Angeles’ diverse fashion scene sets the perfect backdrop for season two of Making the Cut…Joining season two in Los Angeles is a diverse group of 10 talented entrepreneurs and designers from around the world, who are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level and become the newest global phenomenon. The winner of the series will receive $1 million to invest in their business, the opportunity to sell a collection in Amazon Fashion’s store, and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion. Limited editions of the winning look from each episode will be available for purchase immediately following each episode exclusively in Amazon Fashion’s Making the Cut store.”

Judges of Making The Cut Season 2: Model Winnie Harlow and Heidi Klum

Before strutting away, you’ll receive a TOTE-ally fashionable goodie bag with plenty of free samples, plus a limited-edition Making the Cut sewing kit for more DIY fashion projects outside of the design studio. To check out this one of a kind fashion experience, head to Westfield Century City Atrium (located in the grassy area in the center of the mall), stop by between:

-Friday, July 23rd – 10am – 9pm

-Saturday, July 24th – 10am – 9pm

-Sunday, July 25th – 11am – 8pm

Designers from Making The Cut Season 2
