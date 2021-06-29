NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Marc Jacobs Revives the Runway in Latest Fall 2021 RTW

Marc Jacobs is back, in a big, bold way. At last nights show, Jacobs’s first since February 2020, the New York Public Library was transformed into the wild world of Marc Jacobs. Prints, patterns, oversized outwear jackets, jockey hats, platform shoes, neon pants and so much more was reinvented on the runway, as the Marc Jacobs designs screamed ‘spark joy’ one after another. It’s like a fever dream gone right as the runway began with black and white patterns and quickly evolved into disco dresses, daring puffer jackets and bright colors that are certainly an end to the gloom that was 2020. “On the journey back to doing what we love most, in the wake of immeasurable loss, loneliness, fear, anxiety and uncertainty, I am reminded of why creativity is so vital to our existence. To life…While the world continues to change with unimaginable speed, my love for fashion, the desire to create and share collections through this delivery system-the runway-endures. Through the physicality of this shared experience, I hope to offer a moment of inspiration, curiosity, wonder and possibility” Marc Jacobs remarked on the collection.

 

River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

