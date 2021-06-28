The Best Dressed at the BET Awards

The BET Awards is arguably one of the best nights of fashion during all of Awards Season. A no holds-back, everyone’s playing to win type of fashion night that has always had some of the boldest, most daring designs dazzle us on the red carpet. Last night’s BET Awards was no different, with Lil Nas X wearing not 1 but 2 incredible outfits on the carpet, Zendaya stunnig in a vintage Versace throwback Beyonce wore to the Awards in 2003, and so many more-I’ve rounded up the absolute top looks so you can see them all for yourself, check it out below and tell us which one is your favorite!
- Zendaya in vintage Versace
- Megan Thee Stallion in Jean Paul Gaultier
- Lil Nas X-first look in Richard Quinn, second look in Andrea Grossi
- Ciara in Alexandre Vauthier
- Lil Kim
- Burna Boy
- Taraji P. Henson in Atelier Versace
- Sevyn Streeter in LaRoxx
- Marsai Martin wearing Annakiki
- Yung Miami of City Girls
- Andra Day in Rosie Assoulin
- Issa Rae
- Jasmin Brown in Mugler
- Flo Milli wearing Natalia Fedner
- Kirk Franklin and wife Tammy Collins
- JT and Lil Uzi Vert
- Migos
- Jazmine Sullivan wearing Gucci
- KJ Smith in Yousef Aljasmi, Mignon and Crystal Hayslett
- Tyler the Creator
- Ebony Obsidian
- Fat Joe and DJ Khaled
- MC Lyte
- Eva Marcille in Michael Costello
- Chloë Bailey wearing Valentino
- Ashanti in Julien Macdonald
- Queen Latifah in Thom Browne
- H.E.R. in Giorgio Armani
- Jennifer Hudson in Dolce & Gabbana