The Best Dressed at the BET Awards

The BET Awards is arguably one of the best nights of fashion during all of Awards Season. A no holds-back, everyone’s playing to win type of fashion night that has always had some of the boldest, most daring designs dazzle us on the red carpet. Last night’s BET Awards was no different, with Lil Nas X wearing not 1 but 2 incredible outfits on the carpet, Zendaya stunnig in a vintage Versace throwback Beyonce wore to the Awards in 2003, and so many more-I’ve rounded up the absolute top looks so you can see them all for yourself, check it out below and tell us which one is your favorite!

Zendaya in vintage Versace

Megan Thee Stallion in Jean Paul Gaultier

Lil Nas X-first look in Richard Quinn, second look in Andrea Grossi

Ciara in Alexandre Vauthier

Lil Kim

Burna Boy

Taraji P. Henson in Atelier Versace

Sevyn Streeter in LaRoxx

Marsai Martin wearing Annakiki

Yung Miami of City Girls

Andra Day in Rosie Assoulin

Issa Rae

Jasmin Brown in Mugler

Flo Milli wearing Natalia Fedner

Kirk Franklin and wife Tammy Collins

JT and Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Jazmine Sullivan wearing Gucci

KJ Smith in Yousef Aljasmi, Mignon and Crystal Hayslett

Tyler the Creator

Ebony Obsidian

Fat Joe and DJ Khaled

MC Lyte

Eva Marcille in Michael Costello

Chloë Bailey wearing Valentino

Ashanti in Julien Macdonald

Queen Latifah in Thom Browne

H.E.R. in Giorgio Armani

Jennifer Hudson in Dolce & Gabbana

