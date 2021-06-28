NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

The Best Dressed at the BET Awards

The BET Awards is arguably one of the best nights of fashion during all of Awards Season. A no holds-back, everyone’s playing to win type of fashion night that has always had some of the boldest, most daring designs dazzle us on the red carpet. Last night’s BET Awards was no different, with Lil Nas X wearing not 1 but 2 incredible outfits on the carpet, Zendaya stunnig in a vintage Versace throwback Beyonce wore to the Awards in 2003, and so many more-I’ve rounded up the absolute top looks so you can see them all for yourself, check it out below and tell us which one is your favorite!

  • Zendaya in vintage Versace

  • Megan Thee Stallion in Jean Paul Gaultier
Rich Fury / Getty Images
  • Lil Nas X-first look in Richard Quinn, second look in Andrea Grossi

  • Ciara in Alexandre Vauthier

  • Lil Kim

  • Burna Boy

  • Taraji P. Henson in Atelier Versace

  • Sevyn Streeter in LaRoxx
Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET
  • Marsai Martin wearing Annakiki
Amy Sussman / FilmMagic
  • Yung Miami of City Girls
Rich Fury / Getty Images
  • Andra Day in Rosie Assoulin
Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET
  • Issa Rae
Rich Fury / Getty Images
  • Jasmin Brown in Mugler
Rich Fury / Getty Images
  • Flo Milli wearing Natalia Fedner
Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET
  • Kirk Franklin and wife Tammy Collins
Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET
  • JT and Lil Uzi Vert
Rich Fury / Getty Images
  • Migos
Rich Fury / Getty Images
  • Jazmine Sullivan wearing Gucci
Rich Fury / Getty Images
  • KJ Smith in Yousef Aljasmi, Mignon and Crystal Hayslett
Amy Sussman / FilmMagic
  • Tyler the Creator
Rich Fury / Getty Images
  • Ebony Obsidian
Rich Fury / Getty Images
  • Fat Joe and DJ Khaled
Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET
  • MC Lyte

  • Eva Marcille in Michael Costello
Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET
  • Chloë Bailey wearing Valentino

  • Ashanti in Julien Macdonald

  • Queen Latifah in Thom Browne

  • H.E.R. in Giorgio Armani

  • Jennifer Hudson in Dolce & Gabbana

