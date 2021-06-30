Moschino’s No-Holds-Back Resort 2022 Collection: See Every Look

Jeremy Scott has always made his designs something to stare at. Whether they’re newsprints crafted into punk-couture tulle skirts, or floral bouquets into gowns, Jeremy Scott and the Moschino brand have always been synonymous with outrageous fashion that’s somehow wearable. The latest collection for Moschino’s Resort 2022 season featured hamburger prints, a hotdog dress, and some seriously stunning pinstripe suits and a must-have sequin skirt. “Sometimes I forget that maybe I might be a little twisted, because it’s all so natural,” Jeremy Scott said in speaking to Vogue about the collection, but Moschino and Jeremy Scott always know how to make an impact, and after a year like no other, Moschino’s wacky and whimsical designs are welcome in our post-pandemic world. After the plague came the Renaissance, and Moschino is certainly eyeing a spot in fashion history season after season.

River Callaway Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.