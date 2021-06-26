Louis Vuitton Spring 2022 Menswear Collection Breaks Down Barriers

It’s amazing what a designer is able to do with a brand as renowned as Louis Vuitton. What started as a luggage company in 1854, the Louis Vuitton brand has always been synonymous with luxury. When it merged with Möet-Hennessey to create the LVMH Group in 1987 and later hired Marc Jacobs to design clothing as LV’s first Artistic Director in 1997, Louis Vuitton was already well on it’s way to becoming one of the most sought-after brands in the history of the fashion world.

Louis Vuitton has always been a surging force in the changing tides of fashion. At the forefront of an industry, it’s always been imperative for a major fashion house to not only be ahead of the trends, but to create them. What may be posh today could be out tomorrow, bold but never blasé is the mantra each luxury brand strives toward each runway show, every season. What Virgil Abloh has done for his short stint at Louis Vuitton is remarkable, but what his collection-an specifically his most recent collection for the Spring 2022 Menswear Season-has done for menswear is nothing short of extraordinary. Unlike other long-standing, household name fashion houses that reinvent silhouettes slightly but with more pizazz or a bold new pattern, Louis Vuitton is redefining what menswear is and how one can ultimately wear it, a concept many have tried and most have failed. The collection features skirts-including a pink tie-dye voluminous number, leather jumpsuits, monochrome suits and elegant layering like we’ve never seen before, a testament to Abloh’s creative genius that’s opened our eyes this season.

Find all the looks below!