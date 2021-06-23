5 Fashion And Lifestyle Tips To Welcome Spring

Have you had enough of the weather? Well, you’re probably looking forward to spring already! It’s the most breath-taking season, after all. What with all the lively botanical colors, the perfectly warm weather, and everything around just coming back to life… who wouldn’t be excited?

Springtime is known to symbolize rebirth or a new beginning, and rightfully so. But for style enthusiasts, it’s also the most fashionable month! So, how do you stay fashionable during this season while also making the most of the perfect weather?

Here are some fashion and lifestyle tips to help you welcome this season with arms wide open.

Style With Flowers

Springtime is your chance to get more fresh blooms! So, take advantage and decorate your home with your favorite flowers. You can even do the arrangements yourself and use different blooms.

Need some ideas? You can style your interior with fresh flowers such as roses, daisies, peonies, and lily. Decorate your living room with sunny yellow roses and bring out the beauty of your dull corners with daisies. Lily is one of the most sought flowers because of its beautiful white bulbs, which also make them a staple bloom in spring weddings.

And of course, styling with flowers in springtime should also include your outfits! Shop sundresses or skirts with timeless floral prints. You can also mix and match some cool, printed crop tops with shorts, and pair them with pastel-colored wedge heels or sandals.

If you prefer a more subtle nod to spring fashion, opt for spring accessories instead. Look for bracelets with floral charms and dangling flower earrings. Hair accessories with flower designs are also a good alternative.

Explore The Great (Springtime) Outdoors

Spring is a fantastic time to engage in outdoor sports and activities such as riding a bike, hiking, and running. It’s also an ideal time to try something new. If you haven’t yet, try your hand at flying a kite, horseback riding, or even bungee jumping!

It can also be a great time for families to bond together. Hold a backyard barbecue party or pool party with a spring fashion theme. You can also visit farms to see baby animals or seek out seasonal blooms where they naturally grow.

If you’re feeling more festive, prepare an elaborate picnic with all your family’s favorite food, and don’t forget the wine! Crisp white wines are perfect for spring, but a light rosé will also do (okay, we admit it’s the color!)

Update Your Spring Wardrobe

What could be a better time to update your spring essentials than springtime itself? Spring fashion is the most colorful of all seasons. But most of all, it’s also the time to finally shed those winter layers!

Now you can update your wardrobe with more lightweight clothing and more colors. Try a splash of lovely pastels for your wardrobe, or if you love being subdued, opt for some cool neutrals.

If you still have trendy items from last year’s spring season, you can always make them look new with your styling skills. Now that can be a fashion challenge you should be up to!

Be More Productive At Home

Spring is a great time to find more inspiration to be creative and productive. If you prefer spending more time at home, you can work on a project to make this season more enjoyable and fruitful. Why not try:

Gardening Or Landscaping Projects: Spring is the best time to design your garden . If you have limited space, you can create a vertical garden instead. Carrots, peppers, broccoli, cucumber, beets, and tomatoes are the best fruits and vegetables to plant during this season.

Home Remodeling: Got an outdated backsplash? Strip it off and install a modern design for a more stylish kitchen. Try out-of-the-box textures and shapes, or sleek-looking metallics or glasses for a modern look. They’re cheaper than the usual granite, marble, and ceramic tiles that are often used on expensive kitchen makeovers.

Spring Cooking And Baking: No other season can beat springtime when it comes to fresh produce! Because there’ll be more fruits and vegetables this season, it’s the perfect time to try out healthier spring recipes. Meats will also be tastier with all the fresh herbs you can get this season!

Art Crafts: The colors of spring are more than enough to reignite one’s love for art. When your fresh blooms start to dry out, you can use them for some DIY art crafts along with your other favorite art hobbies. You can use your finished products to decorate your house, create personalized items for loved ones or yourself, or sell them online for some extra cash.

There are many ways to spend the spring season productively and creatively, all in style. And because it can be your new beginning too, we say… the sky’s the limit!