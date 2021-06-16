Versace, Versace, Versace: The Bold Resort 2022 Collection Reinventing the Fashion House

Versace is not a stranger to bright, bold, daring patterns complete with gold hardware and an Italian attitude. The Resort 2022 collection for Versace was no different, featuring designs for both men and women the most recent presentation included sleek silhouettes, sky-high platform shoes, latex mini dresses and men’s blazers that are sure to standout in the office. With nods to her brother Gianni’s revolutionary collections in the 90s, Donatella is once again reinventing the house of Versace to be for the fashion forward, fearless consumer who’s not afraid to make an impact.

Check out the entire collection below, and let us know what you think!