NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Versace, Versace, Versace: The Bold Resort 2022 Collection Reinventing the Fashion House

Versace is not a stranger to bright, bold, daring patterns complete with gold hardware and an Italian attitude. The Resort 2022 collection for Versace was no different, featuring designs for both men and women the most recent presentation included sleek silhouettes, sky-high platform shoes, latex mini dresses and men’s blazers that are sure to standout in the office. With nods to her brother Gianni’s revolutionary collections in the 90s, Donatella is once again reinventing the house of Versace to be for the fashion forward, fearless consumer who’s not afraid to make an impact.

Check out the entire collection below, and let us know what you think!

 

River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.