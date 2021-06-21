NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Celebrate Summertime with the Modcloth x Barbie Collection!

Have you ever wanted to dress like Barbie?! Well now you can with Modcloth x Barbie’s latest collaboration featuring 20 looks + accessories in sizes ranging from XS to 4X and price points from $29-$99. Celebrate the joy of summertime with Modcloth x Barbie’s need-it-now collaboration pieces that showcase the iconic vintage Barbie style with twist! Mixing 1950s Hollywood glamour with 1960s groovy vibes, the Collaboration Collection features two-piece sets, fit & flare styles, belted playsuits, mod swim silhouettes and more, there’s truly something for everyone this summer!

We know you’ll love the latest collection as much as we do, so we rounded up our absolute favorite, must-have styles below so you can get shopping ASAP!

The ‘I Could Bow On Tie-Front’ Bodysuit, and the ‘Posh for Picnics’ A-Line Skirt
The ‘A Spectacular in Stripes’ Sundress
The ‘Pretty, Pretty Picnic’ Fit and Flare Dress
The ‘Ultimate Muse’ Embroidered Cardigan
Modcloth x Barbie Zip Pouch
RT: The ‘Americana Dream’ Bikini, LT: The ‘You’re Such a Doll’ One Piece Swimsuit
The ‘A Retro Romp’ Romper
The ‘A Retro Romp’ Romper in Barbie Cloud Floral

 

To shop the rest of the collection, head here-you know you want to!

River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.