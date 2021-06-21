Celebrate Summertime with the Modcloth x Barbie Collection!

Have you ever wanted to dress like Barbie?! Well now you can with Modcloth x Barbie’s latest collaboration featuring 20 looks + accessories in sizes ranging from XS to 4X and price points from $29-$99. Celebrate the joy of summertime with Modcloth x Barbie’s need-it-now collaboration pieces that showcase the iconic vintage Barbie style with twist! Mixing 1950s Hollywood glamour with 1960s groovy vibes, the Collaboration Collection features two-piece sets, fit & flare styles, belted playsuits, mod swim silhouettes and more, there’s truly something for everyone this summer!

We know you’ll love the latest collection as much as we do, so we rounded up our absolute favorite, must-have styles below so you can get shopping ASAP!

To shop the rest of the collection, head here-you know you want to!