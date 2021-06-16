Louis Vuitton Bridges the Gap Between Streetstyle and Couture

Louis Vuitton is quite literally bridging the gap between streetwear and sleek couture style for their latest Cruise 2022 collection. The runway took place sans audience on the Axe Majur bridge near Paris sans-audience, a monumental masterpiece by the late artist Dani Karavan. Complete with military style jackets, metallic tweed dresses, bold colors and structured silhouettes in a range of fabrics, the Louis Vuitton Cruise Collection is inventive and refreshing, and an exciting avenue for the future of the brand and Nicholas Ghesquière.

“With the 2022 Cruise Collection, Louis Vuitton steps into the singular gemotery, from the “Ile Astronomique” to the ” Le Douze Colonnes” and “Le Jardin des Droits de l’Homme,” culminating in “La Passerelle,” opening as many imaginary portals to traverse the atmosphere and-why not?-touch infinity. An optimistic company akin to luminous “marching bands” of joyful color. A collection of proud, positive looks that advance straight ahead, serenely. They are the picture of harmony in an environment that is so close and yet so far away, borderless and open to adventure. One needs nothing more than the most beautiful of passports: creation. As ever, it is unlimited and free.”

Check out all of the 45 looks from the collection, below!