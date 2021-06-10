Carolina Herrera’s Collection is a Dreamy Debut of Post-Pandemic Resort Style

Carolina Herrera’s latest collection for the Resort 2022 Runway was all ruffles, sequins, prints and patterns-outfits for lounging at the cabana mid-morning to attending that late afternoon charity event to the nighttime disco dancing. Using the Carolina Herrera archives to reinvent styles and silhouettes, Wes Gordon’s dreamy collection this season is fresh, fun and above all functional, making it one of the only collections of the Resort 2022 season that you can buy every piece of to wear right now-wherever your resort is.

