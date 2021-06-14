NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Timeless Beautiful Pieces from Quill Fine Jewelry that you need!

Delicate, timeless pieces of jewelry always adds an extra touch to every outfit. Quill Fine Jewelry is based off of feather pens that are both precious and powerful at the same time. Launched in 2019 and founded by Chloe Luo and Mia Kuei, who were both originally from Taiwan and is now located in California, they continue to inspire those who come across Quill Fine Jewelry. By sourcing the finest materials for all their products, they make sure to create long lasting pieces at affordable prices. 

With their new line, “Aurora Whisper” focuses on the new minimalistic style just in time for the Spring and all upcoming seasons. With eleven new styles, Quill Fine Jewelry created new versions of all time favorites from hoop earrings to studs to chain bracelets. Adding on the sparkle and joy into everyday life, it is such a wonderful add to your every day life. It will be sure to spice up your day. 

With the beautiful weather coming up, it is the amazing opportunity to show off those dainty pieces adding a little sparkle and love to your outfit. Luo and Kuei believes in lightweight, quality accessories that can speak up our personality and character. Every piece is created and thoughtfully crafted, and affordable. So make sure to grab a piece of jewelry from the “Aurora Whisper” collection and add it to your own collection and daily life.

