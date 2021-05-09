WHBM Introduces the Must Have Pret-A-Pedi Pant Collection

WHBM has always been ahead of the curve, and this time they’re changing the hassle of matching your outfit to your pedicure! With their new Pret-A-Pedi pant collection, you can go from your nail appointment to lunch with the girls without having to change up your style! White House Black Market was so convinced that these pants would forever change your pedicures that they even teamed up with vegan, cruelty-free nail polish brand Côte to debut co-branded nail polish offerings matched to some of their favorite Pret-A-Pedi colorways. In sizes from 00 to 18, they’re available in 13 prints and colors and can be all yours for only $89! Run don’t walk to get these super chic pants!

The special co-branded nail polishes will be available as a gift with purchase at select WHBM boutiques (including locations in San Diego, Carlsbad, Folsom and Rancho Cucamonga) this weekend with the purchase of any 2 pairs of the Pret-A-Pedi Pants!

To shop the entire Pret-A-Pedi Collection, head here, you know you want to!

River Callaway Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.