First Annual “Run for the Rite” and “A Night Southern Rock” Concert to Benefit Veterans Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend brings Six Gun Entertainment and the Scottish Rite Organization’s first annual Run for the Rite and A Night of Southern Rock on Saturday, May 29. The all-day festival benefits nonprofits that work with homeless and disabled veterans, including the American Soldier Networks, Tickets for Troops, and One World Media.

The day kicks off at one of three Harley-Davidson locations in SoCal (Antelope Valley at 8 a.m. Harbor City at 9 a.m. or Los Angeles at 10 a.m.). From there, bikers head to the Scottish Rite Event Center in Long Beach for food, vendors, beer, live local music, a raffle of a gorgeous Michael Kelly Guitar, and other festivities starting at 11:30 a.m. The event opens with the National Anthem and a Salute to our American Soldiers. The day culminates in A Night of Southern Rock, featuring Six Gun Sal (Southern Rock), country singer Kimberly Dawn, and Scott Gronsky (Soul Bluegrass).

WHEN: Saturday, May 29, 2021, from 11:30 AM – 10:00 PM Live Entertainment with local rock bands, vendors, food, and games. An event for the whole family. In the evening A Night of Southern Rock Concert.

EVENT MEDIA CHECK-IN: 11:00 AM Opening Ceremony with a salute to Veterans and the National Anthems. “First Annual Run for the Rite” festival with live Rock Bands, vendors, and food trucks, and more. Roaming Press and Interviews Available

RED CARPET MEDIA CHECK-IN: 4:45 PM with Red Carpet starting at 5:00 PM with Night of Southern Rock Concert at 7:00 PM

TALENT CONFIRMED: Tito Ortiz, Amber Nichole Miller, Artist Kimberly Dawn, Pam and Morris Chestnut, Six Gun Sal (Band Members Anthony Appello, Dusty Lang, Joey Durant, Ed Fierro, Marko Jankovic, Matt Geinitz) Artist Scott Gronsky, Patricia Summerland, Original Pro Wrestler Sunny-Glow TV Show, Designer Jonathan Marc Stein, Artist Simon Lunche, and many more

VIP Lounge: 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Night of Southern Rock Concert Starts: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM Night of Southern Rock” headlining Southern Rock Band Six Gun Sal, Country Singer Kimberly Dawn, and Soul Bluegrass Artist Scott Gronsky

WHERE: Long Beach Scottish Rite Cultural Centre 855 Elm Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813 – Parking Provided for Media

WHO:

A Night of Southern Rock” Festival will be a huge day Festival with a Biker Run “First Annual Run for the Rite”, live local Rock Bands, vendors, and festivities – An all-day/ night affair.

A Night of Southern Rock Concert Featuring Southern Rock Band Six Gun Sal, Main Support Country Singer Kimberly Dawn and Soul Bluegrass Artist Scott Gronsky.

A portion of the Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit homeless and disabled veterans. American Soldier Networks, Tickets for Troops, and One World Media. Tickets Available at: Eventbrite rb.gy/9g44vf

The event is sponsored by Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys, Viking Motorcycles, Bartels Harley, AV Harley, California Harley, Harbor Harley, Michael Kelly Guitars, Ruffians Motorcycle Club, One World Stage & Screen, and the Long Beach Scottish Rite Cultural Centre.

About Southern Rock Band Six Gun Sal

Six Gun Sal is an LA-based Southern Rock Band. An Edged rock band that will rival the epic bands we have all grown up listening to our whole lives. Formed in 2015 the band has played hundreds of shows thru-out California touring the West Coast, Nevada, Utah, and Washington State, and recorded two full-length albums. Six Gun Sal is what Guns and Roses, The Allman Brothers, and Lynyrd Skynyrd would have had if these three bands had a baby. The band has several world-class videos on YouTube Remember My Name, The Life, and Red Blooded American.

The best way to describe Six Gun Sal is they are the next Iconic Biker style kick-ass rock band and with the talent to write epic anthem songs and ballads. with many other influences combined with pure raw live shows that blow your doors off. The band has reached that time where the volcano is ready to blow. The band is doing a U.S. tour in 2021 with the release of a new album working with famed producer Timothy Eaton (Greg Allman, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and many others).

Six Gun Sal recently won two awards at the “California Music Video Awards” for their video “The Life”. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=803660450431216

Band Members Anthony Appello, Vocals; Dusty Lang, Rhythm Guitar; Joey Durant, Drums; Ed Fierro, Lead Guitar; Marko Jankovic, Lead Guitar; Matt Geinitz, Bass. Backing Vocals: Mia Dunn and Gwendolyn Casella

Visit Six Gun Sal at www.sixgunsal.net

Listen to Six Gun Sal Music recently released video “Creek” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOyxbgux_LI

About Long Beach Scottish Rite Cultural Centre

Built as the Scottish Rite Cathedral in 1926 this Romanesque Revival structure designated Historical Landmark #8 by the City of Long Beach. Now known as the Scottish Rite Event Center, this stately building is home of the acclaimed 800-seat Ernest Borgnine Theater. It also features many other rooms suited for various occasions. From cultural events to meetings, live entertainment, and galas, weddings this venue can host almost anything. Located only minutes from beaches, airports, the Queen Mary, and civic centers.

https://www.lbscottishrite.org

About Country Singer Kimberly Dawn

Kimberly Dawn is a Canadian-born singer-songwriter who began taking piano and guitar lessons after the birth of her fourth child. She now focuses on creating inspiring music in the genre that has always spoken to her. She’s currently back in the studio writing and recording

new music to release later this year, and will perform in Nashville this summer. Notable singles include Slow Dancin’ in the Dark, Cadillac Lovers, and The Bottle.

Kimberly’s newly released music video “The Bottle” https://youtu.be/bnyb0EZRWYU

For more information, visit www.officialkimberlydawn.com

About Soul Bluegrass Artist Scott Gronsky

Scott Gronsky’s music is an eclectic fusion of sounds grounded in the values of blues, funk, jazz, and bluegrass and influenced by artists including Doc Watson, Derek Trucks, and Bob Marley. Gronsky’s original songwriting and lyrics tell stories and share compelling thoughts on “a life of love, heartbreak, the state of the world, the state of my mind, and other random experiences that connect us all together.” Gronsky is based in Orange County.

About Six Gun Entertainment

Six Gun Entertainment arranges live music events across all genres. They are the co-producers of the First Annual Biker Run and A Night of Southern Rock Concert to Benefit Veterans Memorial Day Weekend

About Alan Santana Productions

Alan Santana Productions promotes rock concerts, musicals, plays and variety shows. They are the co-producers of the First Annual Biker Run and A Night of Southern Rock Concert to Benefit Veterans Memorial Day Weekend

All-day festival tickets are available through Eventbrite starting at $20 and include A Night of Southern Rock Concert. A portion of ticket sales benefits disabled and homeless veterans. Tickets for the bike run are available via Eventbrite at $20 for a single rider or $30 for double riders.