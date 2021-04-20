NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Fortune & Frame is the Perfect Gift for Mother’s Day

Fortune & Frame is the perfect gift-whether you’re a mom, a mom-to-be, or really just want to celebrate all the mamas out there with a little something for yourself, Fortune & Frame has you covered! You know that saying, “Mama knows best”? Put one of her signature quotes inside so she knows you’ve been listening. Or include a message that’s as grateful, lighthearted, serious, dramatic, hopeful or supportive as you want into Fortune & Frame’s beautiful necklaces and bracelets. “Fortune & Frame was born of the belief that the messages people are compelled to hold onto are milestones and guideposts in their personal narratives…We’ve now made it our mission to bring together inspiring, personalized messages with intriguing lockets, accessories and keepsakes.”

I’ve rounded up some of my absolute faves from their Mother’s Day Collection-check it out below!

 

The Heart Charm Locket Necklace for $63
The Love Letter Necklace for $68
The Heart and Arrow Bracelet for $158
The Sacred Heart Pendant for $48
The Romantic Heart Pendant for $48

 

To shop the rest of this stunning collection, hit up their website here!

River Callaway
Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

