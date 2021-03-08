WHBM Launched a T-Shirt For International Women’s Day, And We Should All Get One

White House Black Market just unveiled their latest partnership with ‘Ladies Who Lunch,’ the nonprofit organization with a mission to celebrate and empower women entrepreneurs with a philanthropic t-shirt that honestly-we all need in our closets ASAP! Retailing for $45, $10 of which will benefit Ladies Who Lunch, the limited-edition printed tee comes in sizes XS-XL, and either black or white color, and was developed to celebrate and create awareness around International Women’s Day. “As a brand that has served women for over 35 years through style for all aspects of her life, White House Black Market is committed to helping women succeed,” said Kimberly Grabel, SVP of Marketing, Chico’s FAS, Inc. “We design fashion to allow women to express themselves and feel empowered in both their career and personal lives. Our customers are strong, confident, powerful women who are dedicated to supporting other women and helping them find success. Partnering with Ladies Who Launch is a natural extension and further showcases our ongoing commitment to this mission.”

Ladies Who Launch inspires women entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses by providing helpful educational resources, the most accessible capital opportunities for all female founder’s, and the support of building a company. You can now shop for a cause and directly help and empower other women everywhere when you buy this limited edition tee from White House Black Market, I know I will! Check out the two styles available, below, and to shop these pieces ASAP, check out the website here!