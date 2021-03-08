The Best Dressed from The Critic’s Choice Awards 2021

Anya Taylor-Joy wowed in Dior, Shira Haas was elegant and ethereal in Emporio Armani, Jurnee Smollett stunned in a silver Louis Vuitton suit-all from the privacy of their own homes as the Critic’s Choice Awards kicked off last night. Hosted by actor Taye Diggs with cameos from Ashley Park of Emily in Paris, Tyler Perry and many more, while it may not have had the same appeal that a packed theatre full of incredibly clad celebs does, the fashion moments were still to-die-for. I’ve rounded up my favorite looks of the night for men and women, check it out below and let me know-which was your favorite?!

Cynthia Erivo in Vera Wang

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior Haute Couture

Andra Day in Prada

Gal Gadot in Prabal Gurung

Eli Goree in Etro

Amanda Seyfried in Miu Miu

Zendaya in Valentino

Julia Garner in Christopher John Rogers

Regina King in Atelier Versace

Jurnee Smollett in Louis Vuitton

Phoebe Dynevor in Louis Vuitton

Michael K. Williams in Berluti

Dan Levy in Dior Men

Maria Bakalova in Prada

Kaley Cuoco in Dolce & Gabbana

Emma Corrin in Schiaparelli

Yara Shahidi in Dior Haute Couture

John Boyega in Louis Vuitton