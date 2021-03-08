NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

The Best Dressed from The Critic’s Choice Awards 2021

Anya Taylor-Joy wowed in Dior, Shira Haas was elegant and ethereal in Emporio Armani, Jurnee Smollett stunned in a silver Louis Vuitton suit-all from the privacy of their own homes as the Critic’s Choice Awards kicked off last night. Hosted by actor Taye Diggs with cameos from Ashley Park of Emily in Paris, Tyler Perry and many more, while it may not have had the same appeal that a packed theatre full of incredibly clad celebs does, the fashion moments were still to-die-for. I’ve rounded up my favorite looks of the night for men and women, check it out below and let me know-which was your favorite?!

 

Cynthia Erivo in Vera Wang

 

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior Haute Couture

Photo courtesy of Dior

 

Andra Day in Prada

Photo: Getty Images

Gal Gadot in Prabal Gurung

 

Eli Goree in Etro

Photo: Getty Images

 

Amanda Seyfried in Miu Miu

 

Zendaya in Valentino

 

Julia Garner in Christopher John Rogers

Photo: Hung Vanngo

 

Regina King in Atelier Versace

Photo: Courtesy of Wayman + Micah

 

Jurnee Smollett in Louis Vuitton

Photo by Marc Patrick/BFA

 

Phoebe Dynevor in Louis Vuitton

Photo by Greg Williams

 

Michael K. Williams in Berluti

Photo: Getty Images

 

Dan Levy in Dior Men

 

 

Maria Bakalova in Prada

Photo: Courtesy of Maria Bakalova

 

Kaley Cuoco in Dolce & Gabbana

 

Emma Corrin in Schiaparelli

 

Yara Shahidi in Dior Haute Couture

Photo: Kai Bird

 

John Boyega in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Hype Williams

 

