Meet The Company Striving to End Homelessness in LA: The Rode

Female founded and owned company The Rode is the conscious company you need to have on your radar. Created by women and for women, the LA based brand employs women from Skid Row in DTLA, giving them opportunities of employment, to think creatively, and to overcome their circumstances. By providing their employees with vocational training, business mentorship, a safe, empowering workplace, and competitive wages, they’re able to help them regain full independence. In 2020, 20,671 women were experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles, a 12.7% increase from the previous year. Black and Latinx women are among those most affected, with an overwhelming majority ages 51 and over. The Rode was started in 2019 to help address this complex problem. If that’s not a reason to give in and give back, I don’t know what is! So what better way to celebrate International Women’s Day this year than by giving back to those in need by purchasing from The Rode’s collection of candles, jewelry and soap!

I’ve rounded up my top 5 favorite things from The Rode that I know you’ll love too! Check it out below, and to see the rest of the amazing curated collection of items The Rode offers, check out their website here! #LAFMApproved