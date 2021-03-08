Every Look from Gabriela Hearst’s First Collection for Chloe is a Must-See

Gabriela Hearst’s first collection for Chloe was unveiled today in the streets of Paris after curfew. Complete with stripes, knitwear and leather Gabriela Hearst has seemlessly merged her unique aesthetic that her name-brand design house has become known for with the Parisian edgy-elegance Chloe has always represented. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the Chloe collection emerged not in the Grand Palais like Chanel, the Louvre or the Eiffel Tower like Yves Saint Laurent-or even on a barge floating down the Seine like Balmain, but along the cobblestone streets, in the midst of the city of lights, where normal people walk every day. Featuring 30 looks, the latest Chloe collection was stunning and simplistic, edgy but sophisticated, and Gabriela Hearst has shown that her penchant for making luxury wearable fits perfectly for the Parisian design house.

River Callaway Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.