NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Every Look from Gabriela Hearst’s First Collection for Chloe is a Must-See

Gabriela Hearst’s first collection for Chloe was unveiled today in the streets of Paris after curfew. Complete with stripes, knitwear and leather Gabriela Hearst has seemlessly merged her unique aesthetic that her name-brand design house has become known for with the Parisian edgy-elegance Chloe has always represented. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the Chloe collection emerged not in the Grand Palais like Chanel, the Louvre or the Eiffel Tower like Yves Saint Laurent-or even on a barge floating down the Seine like Balmain, but along the cobblestone streets, in the midst of the city of lights, where normal people walk every day. Featuring 30 looks, the latest Chloe collection was stunning and simplistic, edgy but sophisticated, and Gabriela Hearst has shown that her penchant for making luxury wearable fits perfectly for the Parisian design house.

 

River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.