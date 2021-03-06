NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Versace Goes Viral: Check Out Every Look from The MFW Runway

One of the most highly anticipated fashion shows of Milan Fashion Week, and all of Fashion Month is the Versace show. It’s usually held in a grand ballroom somewhere in Milan where hundreds of buyers, editors, photographers and fashion-lovers gather to witness each show-stopping look down the runway. This year, while the world is on pause, fashion hasn’t stopped, and neither has Versace’s knack for making even a virtual runway show go viral. Gigi Hadid debuted a new auburn ‘do, Versace revealed a new logo named ‘La Greca,’ and using a flux of monograms and 70s silhouettes, Versace’s post-covid Renaissance rebirth has begun.

Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
Courtesy of Versace
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.