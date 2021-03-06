Versace Goes Viral: Check Out Every Look from The MFW Runway

One of the most highly anticipated fashion shows of Milan Fashion Week, and all of Fashion Month is the Versace show. It’s usually held in a grand ballroom somewhere in Milan where hundreds of buyers, editors, photographers and fashion-lovers gather to witness each show-stopping look down the runway. This year, while the world is on pause, fashion hasn’t stopped, and neither has Versace’s knack for making even a virtual runway show go viral. Gigi Hadid debuted a new auburn ‘do, Versace revealed a new logo named ‘La Greca,’ and using a flux of monograms and 70s silhouettes, Versace’s post-covid Renaissance rebirth has begun.

River Callaway Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.