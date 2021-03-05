NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Guillaume Henry Brings Panache to Patou

Exciting, original and colorful are just a few adjectives to describe Patou’s latest collection for Paris Fashion Week, created by Guillaume Henry. Created in 1919 after Jean Patou returned from World War I, Patou redesigned his couture house from a dressmaking salon for the wealthy and elite to a brand that elevated ‘everyday dressing.’ Noted as the inventor of the tennis skirt, and the first designer to popularize cardigans in mainstream fashion, Patou has always stood for creating stunning pieces that are both eccentric but wearable. Guillame Henry, the current Artistic Director at Patou said in an interview in 2019 after relaunching the design house at a new location in Paris and debuting his first collection,  “It’s a friendly brand; I’m dressing real girls…I want it to have a smile and enthusiasm.”

What do you think of Patou’s structured silhouettes, bold colors and a flourish of feathers?! Check out all the looks below!

 

River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

