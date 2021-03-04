8 Perfect Prada Products Under $800

It’s well known that luxury brands come at an eye-watering price, and for a good reason, too. However, it’s still possible to shop for luxury items on a budget. Prada is one of the most luxurious and classy designer brands on the market, and it’s the perfect place to start—especially when you can find products for under $800.

The Saffiano Leather Continental Wallet

Prada’s saffiano leather continental wallet is the perfect purchase for anyone looking for a durable and compact wallet for daily use.

With a 17.5-centimeter height and a 9-centimeter width, the saffiano wallet is a perfect size, not too large or too small. Some other features and qualities include:

18 card slots in different colors,

Bold lettering logo, and

Folded leather with no zip.

The saffiano leather wallet retails for $675.

The Re-Nylon and Saffiano Leather Travel Pouch

Travel pouches or the “Dopp kit” became popular soon after its invention by Charles Doppelt, a German leather goods maker, in the early 1900s.

Travel pouches have become such iconic accessories because of their importance as statement pieces. Once they became popular, Prada jumped on the bandwagon and added their unique touch.

The re-nylon and saffiano leather travel pouch is the perfect staple piece for anyone wanting a little extra flair. Some features and qualities include:

Leather handle,

Enameled metal triangle logo,

Zipper closure, and

12.5-centimeter height, 11-centimeter length and 22-centimeter width.

The travel pouch retails for $695.

Prada Sunglasses

Purchasing luxury sunglasses isn’t just about looking trendy—it’s more so about durability and construction. Many people want to purchase luxury eyewear from a brand like Prada because professional designers are excellent at accommodating everyone’s needs.

When searching for authentic Prada prescription sunglasses, look beyond the brand’s website; you’ll find a wide range of styles from independent sellers online.

Buying from an independent online seller guarantees an affordable alternative, as prices on these glasses can start at as little as $125.

A+P Luna Rossa 21 Sneakers

The A+P Luna Rossa 21 sneakers are light and flexible footwear made with Primegreen recycled materials. The sneakers are a collaboration between Adidas and Prada, with the perfect balance of both brands’ unique elements.

The sneakers are inspired by the AC75 Luna Rossa boat, which is why there are touches of sailing-inspired aesthetic and transparency. Some other features include:

Heat-sealed and rubberized details,

Transparent shell in TPU,

EVA ergonomic tongue,

Prada Linea Rossa logo, and

Waterproof material.

The shoes retail for $695.

Prada Tech Accessories

Luxury items aren’t just about fashion. Prada also offers a wide variety of tech accessories.

Saffiano leather smartphone case– It comes in beige or red, with a minimalist design and an adjustable nylon shoulder strap. The retail cost starts at $495.

Saffiano cover for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro– This cover comes in a few colors and is high-quality calf leather, with a cross-hatched texture and waxed finish. It retails for $340.

AirPods carry straps– With an adjustable woven nylon strap and a side-release buckle, your AirPods are safe around your neck. It retails for $240. For something a little classier, go with their chain version for $460.

Saffiano leather AirPod earphone case– Prada offers a variety of AirPod cases. Their most affordable version of this contemporary accessory is again made from leather and features an attached keyring. These retail for $395–$460. Their priciest is an adjustable chain neck strap and leather lining, retailing for $650.

Plain White T-Shirt

The plain white t-shirt is a staple piece in most wardrobes. The white t-shirt looks good with any outfit, from crew necks to v-necks.

The cotton jersey t-shirt three-pack from Prada comes with short sleeves, a crew neck, and a straight hem. The t-shirt also comes with the iconic triangle logo on the back.

The t-shirt pack retails for $650.

Printed Cotton Gabardine Sneakers

Prada created the unique printed cotton gabardine sneakers to commemorate the Spring 2021 Ready To Wear Prada show, which was important for the sneakers’ success. They gave the shoes a feminine twist with a rubber toe cap and tapered silhouette. Some other features include:

Upper with metal eyelets,

Fabric lining, and

Geometric tread pattern.

The sneakers retail for $775.

Prada Porcelain Sets

Prada can bring luxury into your household with their porcelain sets. China invented porcelain, which is why it’s referred to as “fine China.” Porcelain is a luxury because of its durability and versatility.

Prada’s selection comes in coffee, tea, cappuccino, and plate sets. The sets come in 11 colors and feature an elegant geometric motif, similar to graphic decor.

The sets retail $220–$595.

Luxury Can Be Affordable

There is a luxury item for every taste, and although still a splurge, these items are a great way to enjoy the designer world. Prada offers the best range of items at an affordable price. Whether that be clothes, glasses, or tech accessories, Prada has something for everyone for as little as $125.