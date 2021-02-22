Louis Vuitton Unveils ‘LV By Appointment,’ The Best Way to Shop in Style in 2021

Have you ever wanted to shop with Louis Vuitton in the comfort of your own home? Now you can with ‘LV by Appointment,’ a groundbreaking retail experience where a mobile pop-up can come directly to you! The LV by Appointment capsule is fully staffed and has a curated assortment of pieces customized for each individual that showcases the full breadth of the House’s creativity and legendary savoir faire. Clients will discover women’s and men’s leather goods, ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, watches & jewelry, travel, and fragrance offerings, all tailored to their preferences! #LAFMApproved #LVLover

So whether you’re a long time Louis Vuitton Lover or a bit newer to the brand, you can shop in style with this customized mobile pop-up if you’re in the LA Area from February to mid-March! Don’t worry my Orange County peeps, I got you too-if you’re an OC resident, you can shop the mobile pop-up from mid-March to the end of April!

To make an LV by Appointment, you can contact your preferred client advisor at your local Louis Vuitton store! Happy Shopping!