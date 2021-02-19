Ella Emhoff Stuns in Proenza Schouler’s Fall 2021 RTW Collection

Her Stepmom is Vice President Kamala Harris, but she’s quickly becoming an It Girl in her own right after appearing in a stunning embellished Miu Miu coat for the Inauguration of President Joe Biden-of course I’m talking about model of the moment Ella Emhoff. She’s got the type of style you want to emulate immediately, and something Proenza Schouler has used to define their latest Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear Collection through a mix of tie-dye dresses, bold prints and expert tailoring Proenza Schouler is known for. “The Proenza Schouler Fall Winter 2021 collection presents a complete wardrobe created to comfort, inspire, and empower the modern-day woman. As a new year presents familiar challenges brightened by a newfound sense of optimism, the collection suggests a similar duality by mixing sharp, structured tailoring with soft, enveloping knitwear and thoughtful hand made elements.”

River Callaway Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.