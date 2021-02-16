NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Dirty Pineapple Fuses Fashion and Streetstyle in Latest Fall 2021 Collection

“Fashion is known to gyrate between reaction and over-compensation, and many are observed scoping the cultural underground for streetwear’s antithesis. While the big houses replicate with the rise of classical tailoring, Dirty Pineapple would like to offer a more nuanced narrative.”

Inspired by the streets of Shanghai, Dirty Pineapple expertly merges a streetstyle aesthetic with their penchant for bold patterns. Blending masculine and feminine gender norms, Dirty Pineapple has always represented what people are already wearing, and what they will wear in the future, with pieces that can seamlessly make an outfit stand out. Check out all the looks from this inspiring collection below.

Photo courtesy of Dirty Pineapple
