Valentino’s Spring Couture Show Brought Back Platforms and Panache

After the plague came the Renaisssance, and while we’re still in the midst of a global pandemic, fashion designers like Pierpaolo Piccioli have found light in the darkness, they are bringing about a artistic, creative renaissance we all so desperately desire, one collection at a time. For Valentino’s latest Spring 2021 Couture Collection, Piccioli didn’t have to look outward for inspiration, but inward, “The narrative of the collection is the collection itself. No stories. Nothing figurative. I wanted to work on surfaces, not in a decorative sense, but workmanship which becomes the surface itself” Piccioli said in a statement to Vogue.

Featuring pieces that can be worn by both men and women, neutrals jazzed up with bright bold colors and a kaleidoscope of crafted designs, the latest collection is a mix of balance and harmony, metallic and meticulously crafted patterns, structured silhouettes with a twist. I pulled together my favorite looks from the 73 piece collection-check it out below!