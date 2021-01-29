NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Valentino’s Spring Couture Show Brought Back Platforms and Panache

After the plague came the Renaisssance, and while we’re still in the midst of a global pandemic, fashion designers like Pierpaolo Piccioli have found light in the darkness, they are bringing about a artistic, creative renaissance we all so desperately desire, one collection at a time. For Valentino’s latest Spring 2021 Couture Collection, Piccioli didn’t have to look outward for inspiration, but inward, “The narrative of the collection is the collection itself. No stories. Nothing figurative. I wanted to work on surfaces, not in a decorative sense, but workmanship which becomes the surface itself” Piccioli said in a statement to Vogue.

Featuring pieces that can be worn by both men and women, neutrals jazzed up with bright bold colors and a kaleidoscope of crafted designs, the latest collection is a mix of balance and harmony, metallic and meticulously crafted patterns, structured silhouettes with a twist. I pulled together my favorite looks from the  73 piece collection-check it out below!

 

Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
Courtesy of Valentino
River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

