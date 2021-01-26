Giambattista Valli Reminds Us That Larger-Than-Life Fashion Still Has a Place in Our Pandemic World

Giambattista Valli’s Haute Couture Spring 2021 Collection was everything Valli and his larger-than-life brand stand for: elegance, tulle and a wow factor. His latest collection doesn’t stray into practical #wfh looks like other brands that have tried to pivot this past year, there’s no jersey fabric or drawstrings in sight; instead Valli’s designs are business as usual, and for that I thank him. So many of us have been stuck at home for almost a year, and while casual-cool sweatpants and tie-dye prints were a need-it-now closet basic back in March 2020, like any tired trend so too has it passed, and what’s left in it’s wake is a desire for once-in-a-lifetime couture gowns and fashion that makes us feel better. Personally I’m dying to attend events, dress up, and most importantly be around my loved ones, and as always Giambattista Valli has brought us into an alternate reality where the Covid-19 pandemic doesn’t exist, but where tafetta, tulle and oh so many ruffles do.

River Callaway Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.