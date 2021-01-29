Runway Roundup: My Top 10 Favorite Looks from the Armani Privé Spring Couture 21′ Season

“Couture is rooted in fashion history. It represents the pinnacle of creativity and sartorial skill, but is a world available only to a very few. Today, through the democracy of the Internet, we are able to offer a front row seat to everyone.” -Giorgio Armani

With stunning two piece suits, brilliant colors and even more beautiful silhouettes, the Armani Privé Spring 2021 Couture Collection was a hit! Creating stunning prints with an abstract design, flowing ballgowns and sparkly pants, Armani Privé’s recent collection brings imagination to the forefront of fashion. Check out my top 10 favorite styles from the Couture Collection below!