AREA’s Couture Collection Is So Good, You Need To See Every Look

The brand AREA isn’t quite a household name like other brands on the Paris Couture roster, but with it’s daring silhouettes and a style that pushes boundaries it’s on the way to be. Unlike older, more established and globally recognized brands like Chanel, Fendi or Armani, AREA is a New York born fashion house created by designers Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk in 2013 that’s redefining what couture fashion means, and relaying outfits people wear for fun, not always for fashion. AREA doesn’t worry about pleats or structured blazers, instead they present fashion that’s wild and recognizable, the one-time-wear type of designs you’d see at a MET Gala Afterparty or at a VIP Party during Coachella. Their designs aren’t for everyone or even for everywhere, and thus AREA designs are inspiring and inventive, and challenge us all to rethink what type of fashion we want to live in, and what type of fashion we want to live for.

“AREA’s signature style is multi-faceted; witty, inherently glamorous, playfully decadent and injected with a pop energy. The brand shares its name and spirit with the iconic 80s Manhattan nightclub, known for its fusion of art and performance in conceptually-themed nights attracting an eclectic mix of uptown and downtown scenes along with international celebrities.”

Check out the incredible Spring 2021 Couture Collection below!