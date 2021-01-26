NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Daniel Roseberry Brings Back the Ingenious Style of Schiaparelli With Latest Couture 2021 Collection

Elsa Schiaparelli was always known for pushing boundaries and introducing daring designs that were appealing as they were fashionable. Favored by some of the top fashionistas and socialites of their time like Wallis Simpson, the Schiaparelli name is synonymous with ingenious, brilliant, and a fashion pioneer. After a revival of the fashion house in 2007 by Diego Della Valle, Schiaparelli has steadily revamped the former fashion house to it’s former glory. At the helm of the Schiaparelli ship is Daniel Roseberry who got his start at Thom Browne. Entering into his third collection, the Spring Couture 2021 Collection, Roseberry says “I wanted to challenge the idea of what couture is, and should be, by making clothes that respect the tradition of not only this Maison, but the artistry behind it, while at the same time exploding the cliches associated with the genre. These are clothes that make you aware of the fact of your body, that make you think about how you move through the world.” Featuring über realistic designs, bold colors and even bolder religious representations, Schiaparelli’s Couture Collection is not to be missed.

After a stunning and career-defining chance at designing a custom gown for Lady Gaga for Joe Biden’s 2021 Inauguration, the House of Schiaparelli is back in a big way! Check out all the looks from the 25 piece collection below! #LAFMApproved #SchiaparelliStyle

Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Courtesy of Schiaparelli
River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

