Blending Comfort, Style and Tech, Mavette is the Newest Shoe Co. You Have to Try

“I started Mavette because I loved wearing designer shoes but was fed up with the pain that came after just 20 minutes of wearing those oh-so-cute heels and flats. Women deserve so much more from their shoes. So, I quit my day job to follow my dream of making shoes without compromise between style and comfort. From this dream, Mavette was born,” says founder Cassie Fossum.

Ever since I was 15 I’ve been wearing high-heeled shoes. Stilettos, high-heeled boots, wedges, you name it I’ve worn it-and dealt with the crazy foot pain it comes with. Before I was introduced to Mavette, I considered even giving up heels altogether. But I thought to myself ‘there has to be a better way to get comfort and great style, and still give me a few inches in the height department.’ Mavette is literally the answer to all my shoe worries!

Mavette shoes are handmade in Italy with the brand’s patented comfort technology that bridges the gap between your work wardrobe and the weekend ootd. With shoes that can take you from day to night comfortably, Mavette’s comfort technology combines arch support, athletic foam cushioning, deep heel cups and even a hidden toe box platforms to ensure your feet will thank you. Where do I sign up?! Created in conjunction with podiatrists and experts in footwear designs, Mavette are shoes for the modern woman. Whether you’re a working mom, a hard-working high stress professional, or just someone who wants some new shoe styles for your closet, there’s no need to comprise -your feet and you deserve more from your shoes, and Mavette has the solution!

There are so many amazing styles, I can’t even pick my favorite from their sleek collection of boots, flats, loafers and pumps, so I had to choose my top 5! With so many great options I’m sure you’ll find your sole-mate- check them out and shop below!

 

The Luna Boots for $380, get yours here
The Fiona Loafer for $380, get your pair here
The Nola D’Orsay Pump for $295, get your pair here
The Savona Boots come in brown or blue for $595, get yours here
The Greca Sandals for $350, grab your pair here

To shop the rest of this amazing collection, head to Mavette here! #LAFM Approved #MakeMovesinMavette

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

