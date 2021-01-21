NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Bluemercury is Hosting an ‘In Conversation’ Series This Friday, And Believe Me You’ll Want to Attend

This Friday, January 22nd, wellness and beauty company Bluemercury is hosting the ‘In Conversation’ series featuring trailblazing brand founders who are shaping the beauty industry including: Dr. Barbara Sturm, aesthetics doctor and founder of Dr. Barbara Sturm Cosmetics, the founder of Beneath Your Mask Dana Jackson, supermodel turned wellness warrior and founder of Welleco Elle Macpherson, Founder, Creative Director of eco-beauty brand Costa Brazil and creator of Beboe Therapies Scott Campbell.

Moderated by CEO and Founder of Bluemercury Marla Beck, the first event, focused on wellness, will provide insights into building a wellness routine and the brands who are driving innovation in the category. I’m telling you, this event is not to be missed! Did I mention ALL attendees who RSVP will receive an exclusive link to purchase limited-edition wellness sets from each participating brand available for 48 hours only – with a value of up to 30% off!!

Here are some of the super exclusive goody deals you can expect!

To sign up to attend Bluemercury’s ‘In Conversation’ Series and start your weekend off right, head to the link here.

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.