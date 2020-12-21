NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Delafuente Denim is About to Be The Next Big Thing: Check it Out!

Delafuente is the super cool denim designer of the moment you need to know about. A favorite of Lenny Kravitz and Prince Royce, Delafuente has a rock n’roll style that’s just as cool at your favorite concert as it is walking around LA during this warm-weather winter we’re having! With clothing for men and women including jackets, shorts, tees and of course some sick denim, Delafuente is going to be the next big thing, so that’s why we’re letting you in on it now!

Designer Eli Delafuente

Created by Eli Delafuente, Delafuente’s success is comes from Eli’s commitment to learning everything about designing clothes, not just fashion! Changing careers from an auto technician to a clothing designer, he started by learning pattern making, sewing and garment construction, all while still holding down another full-time job. Eventually he was able to pursue his passion full-time, and the Delafuente you’re going to know and love was born! With a focus on making denim interesting, Delafuente artfully crafts unique pieces like inside-on-the-outside ripped jeans with a shredded hem, denim on denim jackets, and a style that’s oh so original.

Rockstar Lenny Kravitz wearing a Delafuente Top

Check out my favorite pieces that will be your warm winter must-haves, below! Which styles are you? I’m totally loving the army green jacket! #LAFMApproved #DelafuenteDenim

The DESERT HILL FRINGE SHORTS for $175.00, get your pair here
The AMOS FRAY CROP JACKET for $325, get super stylish in this here
The PERFECT CROP TOP for $125.00, get it here!
River Callaway
