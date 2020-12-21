Introducing: Abel Honor New York

If you haven’t heard of Abel Honor New York, you’re not alone, but the brand is on it’s way to becoming one of the most unique and stylish fashion houses of our generation. It’s structured but effortless, bold but wearable, and is reestablishing the definition of glamour with an added edge. Abel Honor’s no-nonsense approach to fashion means their looks are bold, brilliant and high-quality. Seeing the striking designs of the latest Abel Honor New York AW20 Collection, I was struck at the similarity I felt of seeing the then unknown designer Alexander McQueen’s first runway show, you just know it’s got something special.

Created and designed by Kate Wasserbach, a graduate of Parsons the New School for Design, the brand “embodies the current downtown culture in a sophisticated manner…All products are inspired by the rebellious streetwear culture while maintaining its sartorial craft. There is a unique identity defined with an understated sex appeal, making women and men exhale a different image of the current culture.”

Wasserbach’s background includes working with Michael Kors as an Assistant Designer where she was responsible for a huge growth in sales during her employment. Naturally, her innate talent and accumulated experience has propelled her into the position of owner and director of her own fashion brand, Abel Honor New York.

Fueled by individuality, the line offers both men and women the capability to express their own unique identity via two separate categories. Abel Honor’s RECWEAR pieces offer stylish day-to-day looks with accessible price points, while the brands Black Label features luxury, one of a kind, custom-made items at a higher price point.

To shop all of the pieces above (and some of my favorite looks), and check out the rest of Abel Honor’s incredible looks, hit up their website here!