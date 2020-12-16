NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Is Michael M. Williams the Alexander McQueen Givenchy is Looking For? Check out his first Pre-Fall Collection

Michael M. Williams, who began as the Creative Director for men’s and women’s collections in June 2020 launched his pre collection for the Parisian design house, Pre-Fall 2021. Featuring styles for both men and women that embody strong lines, bold colors and decorative croc-like shoes (???) Michael M. Williams has always marched to the beat of his own drum. Designing costumes for Kayne West and helping him launch Kanye’s first collection, Michael M. Williams was also tapped to collaborate with Kim Jones for a collection with Dior, a collection with Nike, and Moncler. But is Michael M. Williams the Alexander McQueen the brand is looking for? It’s no secret that Givenchy has had a tumultuous past with their designers.

From John Galliano to Riccardo Tisci, Alexander McQueen to Claire Wright Keller, Givenchy has run the gamut of finding the perfect fit to exonerate the house back to its Parisian couture status. Claire Wright Keller came close, designing the wedding dress of Megan Markle when she wed Prince Harry in 2018, but does Michael M. Williams have the stamina, the creative, luxury, background to sustain this famous Parisian Fashion House? Only time will tell, as far as his latest collection, 10/10 would wear most of these pieces…(but def not those spiky crocs!) what do you think?!

 

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

