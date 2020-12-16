Customize the Perfect Gift For Yourself or Others with Talia

Have you ever seen a piece of jewelry in a store and thought, hmmm if only I could change this a little to match my style?! Or worse yet, have a beautiful necklace but it doesn’t quite match your outfit that day?! I’m so excited to introduce you to Talia, the 1 necklace that has literally endless options, and can be completely designed by you! Founder & designer Tal Man wanted to create jewelry that encourages women to express themselves through personal style, and provides a unique outlet for everyday creativity. To do this, she created a patented model for women to build their own designs, a virtual atelier where you can pick and choose your own styles, creating your own stunning necklace.

Their three main collections; Opus (inspired by the mystique and curves of the feminine physique), Aura (drawn from the circular methodology of Mandala teachings), and Edge (designed to reflect the likeness of NYC’s most prominent architectural silhouettes), feature fully customizable pendants starting at $160 and are available at mytalia.com

After being introduced to this incredible brand, I knew I had to try it out for myself! My biggest challenge was creating something that I could wear with anything, but that’s what’s so great about the Talia jewelry, you not only have the options to pick and choose your favorite pendants, once you receive your necklace you can also mix around your charms to make a unique necklace for whatever your style is that day!

Talia really gives you the freedom to express yourself, and your style, day by day! Let’s face it, 2020 has been a rough year for all of us, so why not glam up your style and create a beautiful necklace for yourself and your loved ones?! Talia is truly changing the beauty game this year, and we’re totally on board! To get started on designing your own beautiful, customizable necklace, head to the Talia website here: mytalia.com. And if you need a little inspo, I picked some of my favorite Talia designs, check them out below and get shopping! #LAFMApproved #MyTalia