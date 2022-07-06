Ronald van der Kemp Proves that Haute Couture Can Also be Sustainable

Dutch designer Ronald van der Kemp launched his latest collection for the Fall 2022 Haute Couture season yesterday showing pieces that were focused on sustainability and were completely upcycled from his and other brands dead stock fabrics, remarking that…

Facing reality.

Couture as an ethical reflection

of our daunting reality.

A sentimental mash-up

of memories, leftovers,

trouvailles, eccentric muses

and vivid impressions.

Things I love and care about,

upcycled for a responsible future.

Check out all the looks from this one of a kind collection, below!