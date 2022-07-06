NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Ronald van der Kemp Proves that Haute Couture Can Also be Sustainable

Dutch designer Ronald van der Kemp launched his latest collection for the Fall 2022 Haute Couture season yesterday showing pieces that were focused on sustainability and  were completely upcycled from his and other brands dead stock fabrics, remarking that…

Facing reality.

Couture as an ethical reflection
of our daunting reality.

A sentimental mash-up
of memories, leftovers,
trouvailles, eccentric muses
and vivid impressions.
Things I love and care about,
upcycled for a responsible future.

Check out all the looks from this one of a kind collection, below!

 

Photos courtesy of Ronald van der Kemp
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

