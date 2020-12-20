3 Ways Ultracor Sets the New Standard for Sustainability in Fashion

Renowned Rock & Republic Founder Michael Ball pioneers the new age of environmentally-conscious, digitally-powered fashion in a made-to-order performance shapewear collection featuring all-new Compression 360TM technology

LOS ANGELES, Calif.: Powered by advanced technology and purposeful design, Ultracor raises the bar on sustainable manufacturing, trailblazing a new industry standard. Launched in 2016 by husband-wife team Michael Ball – celebrated founder of Rock & Republic – and Asha Kai, Ultracor’s cutting-edge approach redefines functional shapewear, transforming the known world of luxe athletic apparel. The brand’s zero-waste/zero-inventory model challenges the traditional manufacturing status quo, proving the vast possibilities of environmental efficiency in fashion. Now, following the release of their latest HYPERSONICTM collection featuring patented Compression 360TM technology, the Los Angeles-based brand offers an inside peek at a fresh framework for success.

From its inception, Ultracor aimed to pioneer the new age of eco-luxury activewear built to push the limits of performance, body-sculpting design, and sustainability. “Green” measures were not an afterthought in the brand’s pursuit of the ultimate legging, made with built-in supportive shapewear and engineered for the best fit ever. These goals were, instead, an essential part of the business plan and an integral part of its foundation. Like many in the fashion industry, Founders Ball and Kai saw the dire need for an eco-conscious awakening in their field. With Ultracor, they envisioned a bold, tech-based solution that far surpassed small environmental gestures or incremental improvement – one that:

Drastically reduces waste with a print-on-demand model. Ball’s background includes playing an instrumental part in Xerox’s initial launch of large-format digital printing. With an in-depth understanding of clothing manufacturing as the genius mind behind Rock & Republic, he developed a means of fully leveraging the print-on-demand concept in the establishment of a couture-inspired fashion brand.

Eliminates 95% of the brand’s carbon footprint. The fashion industry contributes approximately 10% of the world’s annual carbon emissions, surpassing that of both international air travel and ocean freight combined. Ultracor takes the fight for sustainability seriously, thanks to a lean, digitally-based production model in which peerless performance meets lasting quality.

Eradicates the use of chemical-based washes or water. The textile treatment, washing, and dyeing process is responsible for an estimated 20% of industrial water pollution, involving more than 8,000 synthetic chemicals. Ultracor’s 100% waterless production process relies on durable laser bonding and ultra-fine hand-stitched detailing rivaling the most elite couture.

Perfected form meets versatile function in the Ultracor sustainably-crafted sportswear collection, setting a new standard for high-velocity fashion made with versatile function and environmental responsibility in mind. Discover the brand’s proprietary Compression 360TM performance technology, simultaneously oxidating/releasing muscles for improved agility, execution, and recovery throughout the most rigorous workouts. More than a brand, Ultracor is a movement combining quality, performance, and fashion made custom just for you. Shop the collection at Ultracor.com (international shipping available) and follow @Ultracoractive on Instagram for the latest style releases, celebrity fans, and product updates. Ultracor – Beauty through performance.TM

