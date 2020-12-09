à la mod: Carolina Herrera Channels 60’s Mod Style for Pre-Fall ’21 Collection

After the tumultuous 2020 we’ve had, it’s incredible to me that designers have been able to be so creative and imaginative, while I’m just sitting on my couch watching reruns at home. Some are looking to the past, finding inspiration from the elegance and modernity of the 1960s-`1980s, while others are looking forward, grabbing futuristic style trends; and all are designing, creating, and inventing wearable art. Wes Gordon took over the helm of Carolina Herrera in 2018 after interning for Tom Ford and Oscar de la Renta, and creating his own clothing line years prior. The 33 year old powerhouse designer has reimagined Herrera to be modern and elegant, chic and structured with a fun color here or a neon tulle dress there, and his latest collection for Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2021 has all the artistry and structure he’s become known for.

With animal prints, polka dots, and mini dresses, the latest collection is fresh and inspiring, and while it may be a nod to 1960s mod fashion, it certainly is a modern perspective for Carolina Herrera. I’ve picked my favorites from the 43 piece collection-check it out below!