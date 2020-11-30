The Latest H&M Conscious Collection Launches Tomorrow And You Won’t Believe How Good It Is

H&M can sometimes be a hit or miss for me, but when they launch epic collabs like the Balmain x HM Collection a few years ago or most recently the amazing The Vampire’s Wife x HM, I’m instantly in love (and need every single piece!). Over the last few years the brand has delved into a sustainable collection that’s a little pricier than their normal pieces, named the H&M Conscious Collection. This Autumn/Winter season, H&M Conscious Collection has played to win! I can’t get over the glamorous yellow print, the green tulle gown, the chic and totally French-girl blazer, and did I mention the jewelry?!

“For A/W20, we really wanted to be trailblazers – pushing the limits of creativity and sustainable fashion – by focusing on waste. As a result, the pieces in this collection are crafted from truly amazing materials produced from waste. Working with this kind of transformation and being able to speak to our customers through beauty, we hope that waste can be part of the future of sustainable fashion,” says Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M.

This 28 piece collection that includes gowns, blazers, jewelry and shoes is too good to be true, that’s why I’ve rounded up all the best looks from this epic drop that launches tomorrow-so you can get your carts and your credit cards ready! We may not have anywhere to wear them yet, but when has that ever stopped us before?! #Fashionista #LAFMApproved