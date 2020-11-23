Bluemercury’s Black Friday Deal is HERE!

One of my favorite things to shop during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday chaos is skin and beauty products (no surprise there eh?!), but it’s not just because part of my job is to test out new beauty products, it’s also because around the holiday season, especially in LA, I see my skincare routine start to change a little bit. Whether you’re dealing with extremely cold temperatures or that California sunshine, during the winter months our skin needs a little extra TLC, and Black Friday and Cyber Monday is one of the best times to get your hands on quality products at a discount!

One of my favorite stores to shop for those must have beauty and skin-care items is Bluemercury, created by Marla Beck. I’ve talked about the amazing products Bluemercury has in the past, but this holiday season they have a Black Friday deal that’s almost too good to be true! Starting today (11/23), Bluemercury’s coveted skincare line M-61 Powerful Skincare is launching their annual Mystery Box. It launches today but is only available while supplies last, so get your hands on it ASAP! Retailing for $75, this year’s box contains $350 worth of M-61’s best-selling products. It features seven full-sized products and four deluxe samples! In addition to the incredible value (78% savings!), five lucky customers will find a Bluemercury Diamond Ticket within their Mystery Box, with a chance to win a Bluemercury gift card valued up to $500!

If that doesn’t get you doing your Black Friday shopping early, maybe the fact that I’ve tried and tested one of the secret items in the mystery box this year: the M-61 PowerGlow Peel, and let me tell you the results are incredible! Glowing skin by only applying an exfoliation pad for 1 minute a day?! Yep, that’s right: the miraculous effects of all the M-61 products (7 full-sized and 4 samples to be exact) can be yours for only $75 while supplies last…and the chance to win $500 towards Bluemercury-all I’m saying is you better shop it before I max out my credit card getting in on this amazing deal!

To find your local Bluemercury or shop online, head to their website: bluemercury.com