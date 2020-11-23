NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Gray Malin is Offering 30% Off For Black Friday! (But it Starts TODAY!)

Last week I let you guys in on Gray Malin x Sant & Abel’s super cute PJ sets for the whole family, and this week I’m gonna let you in on something just as good-Gray Malin’s amazing Black Friday steals to get your hands on! Starting today, 11/23-12/1 you can get a Gray Malin picture (framed or unframed) for 30% off with the code TURKEY30!! You read that right-30% off, and if you purchase on Black Friday, you’ll also receive a Gray Malin wanderlust-inspired candle, though quantities are limited, so be sure to shop early!

Gray Malin has traveled and photographed the world, and his prints bring the world to us. From Aspen to Bhutan, Italy to Antarctica, Gray’s ability to capture beautiful moments makes his photography fun, refreshing, and the perfect addition to your wall. “Merging his passion for photography and interior design with a spirit of travel and adventure, Gray’s images aim to create a shared experience, inviting everyone to enjoy a jet-set lifestyle by offering a moment that you want to live within.”

Shop one or shop all, this deal is waaay too good to pass up! Here are some of LAFM’s favorite holiday prints (click to buy ASAP)-but shop early and often because I may be buying them as gifts for friends and gifts for myself! #LAFMApproved #GrayMalin

The Holiday Boat Ride by Gray Malin
Holiday Arrival by Gray Malin
Dogs at The Beverly Hills Hotel by Gray Malin
Jetties Beach, Nantucket by Gray Malin
Portland Head Lighthouse, Maine by Gray Malin
The Fountain Room, The Beverly Hills Hotel by Gray Malin

 

To check out more of Gray’s work, check out his website: GrayMalin.com

