The Best Princess Diana Outfit-Recreations from The Crown Season 4

Season 4 of The Crown premiered on Sunday, and it’s having everyone-myself included-in a tizzy about the fated Prince Charles and Princess Diana storyline finally coming to life. But Princess Diana’s fashion always took center stage to front stage, from her funky-and telling-knit sweaters, to her glamorous 80’s ball gowns, to her casual sweatshirts and bicycle shorts, Princess Diana’s fashion sense continues to inspire so many to this day, it’s no wonder she was called ‘the People’s Princess.’ It’s only Wednesday and I’m not ashamed to say I’ve already watched the ENTIRE 4th season installment, and I’ve gathered up all the best fashion recreations The Crown showed us this season, and let’s just say I would totally wear all of these outfits today. Check it out below!

The ruffled blue dress with a metallic belt Princess Diana wore on the 1983 Australian Tour

The red polka-dot dress she wore on the Australian Tour in 1983

The white corseted ballgown with a matching jacket she wore to the ballet in 1989

The pink polka-dot dress and matching hat she wore on the Australian Tour in 1983

The blue dress she wore on the Australian Tour in 1983

The white silk gown Princess Diana wore for a dance as a surprise to Prince Charles on his Birthday in 1985

Last but not least, her wedding dress to Prince Charles in 1981